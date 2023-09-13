Biden and Harris to deliver remarks at annual Congressional Black Caucus Phoenix Awards

EXCLUSIVE: The president and vice president will return to the dinner celebrating individuals who made significant contributions to society while uplifting and empowering the Black community.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will attend this year’s Phoenix Awards dinner hosted by the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation during its 52nd Annual Legislative Conference, theGrio is first to report.

The awards dinner, which takes place on Saturday, Sept. 23., will see Vice President Harris, a former CBC member as a U.S. senator from California, address her former colleagues and introduce President Biden, who will deliver remarks about what the Biden-Harris administration has done and will continue to do for Black communities.

US Vice President Kamala Harris (L) greets US President Joe Biden during the Phoenix Awards Dinner at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC on October 1, 2022. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden’s speech is still being crafted; however, it is expected that the president will discuss deliverables for Black America in areas like health care, education and employment.

Vince Evans, executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus, told theGrio he looks forward to hearing President Biden speak to “the threats to our democracy and fundamental freedoms that have been front and center as old battles become new again.”

He continued, “I know this president, and I suspect his remarks will remind us not to get weary …move us to action, and challenge everyone in attendance to finish the job next November – not just for him but for us all.”

Vice President Harris is also expected to address the ongoing fight for freedoms and highlight how the Biden-Harris administration’s policies are removing barriers and increasing access to opportunity for all Americans, including Black communities across the country.

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Phoenix Awards Dinner at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC on October 1, 2022. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

In addition to Biden and Harris’ address to the Congressional Black Caucus, administration officials, including cabinet members, will also take part in the CBC’s annual conference of panels and events.

There is a flurry of activity across the country from the White House this week and next as it relates to Black America.

This Friday, a week before the Phoenix Awards, Stephen K. Benjamin, director of the White House Office of Public Engagement and senior advisor to President Biden, will travel to Birmingham, Alabama, on the 60th anniversary of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing.

Benjamin, the former mayor of Columbia, South Carolina, will deliver remarks to the church community to reflect on the racist attack that left four Black girls killed while attending Sunday school service.

Leading up to the CBC conference, Vice President Harris will have completed a college tour across the country, including three HBCUs – Hampton University, Morehouse College and North Carolina A&T University. It is an effort to mobilize students and young people around key policy issues important to them. The stops also happen to be in swing states that will be crucial in the 2024 elections.

The presidential appearance at CBC’s ALC conference comes as Black America faces a bevy of challenges, including hate-fueled violence as evidenced by the murders of three Black Americans in Jacksonville, Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – AUG, 2023: People at a memorial for the victims of a shooting that took place in Jacksonville, Florida on August 28, 2023. Photo by Saul Martinez for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Leaders have also decried attacks by elected leaders in states like Florida, where policies have been enacted, like banning books by Black authors and courses on Black history and African-American studies. One controversial decision in Florida suggested that enslaved Black people benefited from aspects of U.S. slavery.

In addition to classroom instructions, educators and leaders are also concerned about the impacts of the Supreme Court’s ruling earlier this summer to end affirmative action in college admissions.

The Phoenix Awards is the culminating event of what is known as CBC Week. The dinner recognizes individuals who have significantly contributed to society while uplifting and empowering the Black community globally.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the first Black and openly queer person to hold the job, will be one of the honorees.

