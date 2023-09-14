Watch: Impeachment Charges Against Biden | The Hill with April Ryan

On this week’s edition of “The Hill With April Ryan,” theGrio’s Washington Bureau Chief and White House Correspondent, April D. Ryan, looks at all the happenings of the upcoming Congressional Black Caucus’ 52nd Annual Legislative Conference, also known in Washington, D.C. as “CBC Week.”

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will address the CBC and attendees at the annual Phoenix Awards on Saturday, Sept. 23. During CBC week, various seminars will be held, including discussions on race and diversity after the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down affirmative action in college admissions.

