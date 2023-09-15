Ex-NBA player Brandon Hunter collapses, dies after hot yoga

While the cause remains unknown, Hunter's mother-in-law said he routinely practiced hot yoga and, as far as the family knew, was in good health.

Former NBA player Brandon Hunter died Tuesday after passing out while doing hot yoga.

Hunter, 42, was in Orlando, Florida, at the time of his death. Although the cause remains unknown, Hunter’s mother-in-law, Carolyn Cliett, said he routinely practiced hot yoga and, as far as the family knew, was in good health, according to Cleveland.com.

Before his NBA career, Hunter was a standout basketball player at Ohio University, where he was inducted into the Athletics Hall of Fame in 2022.

Former NBA player Brandon Hunter (left) died Tuesday after passing out while doing hot yoga. As far as his family knew, he was in good health, according to Cleveland.com. (Photo: Screenshot/YouTube.com/NBC4 Columbus)

Tim O’Shea, his former Ohio University coach, referred to him as “the best player I ever had the good fortune of coaching” and expressed his utmost pride in the husband, father and citizen he developed into.

Hunter had a historic run playing varsity for the Bobcats from 1999 to 2003. During his senior year, he averaged 12.6 rebounds per game, the most in all of NCAA Division I.

Hunter holds the university record for most free throws attempted (923) and made (561), along with rebounds (1,103). He is also fourth in the history of the school’s program in games started (118) and field goals made (706), and fifth in points scored (2,012).

The Boston Celtics selected Hunter in the second round of the 2003 NBA Draft, 56th overall. During his first season in Boston, he participated in 36 games, starting in 12.

Following his rookie season, the Charlotte Bobcats selected him in the 2004 NBA Expansion Draft ahead of the team’s debut. He was then traded to the Orlando Magic ahead of the 2004-05 season, playing in 31 games and averaging 3.1 points and 2.2 rebounds.

Hunter spent two seasons in the NBA before playing almost a decade internationally, most recently for France’s Orléans Loiret Basket team in 2013.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Brandon Hunter,” Ohio basketball coach Jeff Boals said in a statement. “Brandon was a phenomenal player at Ohio who went on to have a great pro career. He was up on campus last year with his son for his well-deserved induction into the Ohio University Athletics Hall of Fame.”

Hunter is survived by his wife, Mary, and three children.

“Brandon was a great ambassador for Ohio, a great teammate, a great competitor, and a great family man,” Boals added, Cleveland.com reported. “Brandon had an infectious personality that touched many people along his journey and will be truly missed.”

