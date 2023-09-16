Watch: Beleaf In Fatherhood helps new dads

Glen Henry, founder and owner of 'Beleaf in Fatherhood', created a safe space for new fathers who might be intimidated by fatherhood.

Loading the player...

You may have come across Glen Henry while scrolling through one of your various social media profiles. Henry is a musician, husband, dad and owner of “Beleaf in Fatherhood,” a fatherhood resource he founded on YouTube and has grown into a platform of podcasts, eBooks and events.

Lifestyle contributor Liana Brakcett spoke with Henry about fostering a safe space to help new fathers to navigate their journey of fatherhood. He shared the humorous parts of being a father and discussed the honest, hard truths, too.

Founder/Owner Glen Henry of Beleaf in Fatherhood, a resource for new fathers via podcasts, eBooks, and events

Growing up in a bicoastal family, Henry realized the value of being raised in a two-family household. He believes many Black men don’t aspire to be fathers because they fear messing up, an apprehension often inherited through the traumas of past generations that have never been unlearned.

If you don’t care for yourself, your childhood will spill over to your children if you don’t get the help you need, Henry said.

You can check out more information on ‘Beleaf in Fatherhood’ here and check out the full clip above with Glen Henry and Lifestyle contributor Liana Brackett.