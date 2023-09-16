New York City Mayor Adams gives Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs a key to the city at Times Square ceremony



NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs got the key to New York City on Friday, the same day that he released his first studio album in 17 years.

“The bad boy of entertainment is getting the key to the city from the bad boy of politics!” Mayor Eric Adams said as he presented a giant key to Combs in Times Square.

This photo provided by the Office of the New York Mayor, shows Mayor Eric Adams, left, presenting the Key to the City to hip-hop artist Sean “Diddy” Combs in New York’s Times Square, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Office of the New York Mayor/Caroline Rubinstein-Willis via AP)

The entertainer thanked Adams and shouted, “Diddy finally has the key to the city!”

Combs, 53, was born in New York City and raised in nearby Mount Vernon.

His new album “The Love Album – Off the Grid” is his first solo studio project since 2006.

It features nearly 30 guest artists including Mary J. Blige, Justin Bieber, H.E.R., Babyface, John Legend and Busta Rhymes.

For more than a decade, Diddy put creating albums on hold to run his businesses. He credits a late-night dream a couple years ago with waking him up from his musical slumber.

After his epiphany, Diddy built a recording studio at his home and started to work on music.

“It was God as a woman. … And I was like, ‘It’s time,’” he said, describing his dream.

