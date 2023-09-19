How is this season looking for Coach Prime?

Former NFL star and head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team, Deion Sanders is making noise with this season.

Loading the player...

One college football team has caught the attention of the entire nation. Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes football team are one of the biggest sports stories today. This past weekend, the Buffs defeated Colorado State to improve to 3-0. Some of the biggest celebrities, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Lil Wayne, Key Glock, and many others, attended the game. Their success brings forward the question, can they keep this up? BOMM Network’s John Jervay and Travonne Edwards join the show to help us answer that question.

Learn more about Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes from the clip above, and tune into theGrio with Marc Lamont Hill tonight at 7 pm ET on theGrio cable channel.