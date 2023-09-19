Missing ex-NFL player Sergio Brown shares strange video on Instagram after mother found dead

A family member reported Brown, 35, and his mother, Myrtle Brown, 73, missing on Saturday. Myrtle Brown's body was found a day later in a creek near her home.

Sergio Brown has made an appearance on Instagram amid the discovery of his mother’s body after the two of them were reported missing.

According to The Independent, a person resembling the missing former NFL player posted a bizarre video on Instagram following news of his mother’s death. However, there seems to be no physical sighting of the former New England Patriots athlete.

The video appears in an Instagram story on the account “intplayerwithapassport,” not the former player’s verified account.

In the video, Brown starts by calling out “fake news” and then goes into hysterical ramblings, claiming he thought his mother was on vacation and accusing police in Maywood, Illinois, and the FBI of kidnapping him.

A family member reported Brown, 35, and his mother, Myrtle Brown, 73, missing on Saturday. Myrtle Brown’s body was found a day later in the Addison Creek Reservoir, less than 100 yards from her Maywood home.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed her cause of death was homicide. Brown has not been named a suspect.

Neighbors said they saw a strange shift in Brown’s behavior before he and his mother vanished last week.

Carlos Cortez said the former athlete hasn’t been himself for three months. He said he gave investigators a Ring doorbell video in which Brown allegedly burns his mother’s clothing.

“He was out of his mind,” Cortez said, The Independent reported.

Brown’s NFL career took off in 2010 when the Patriots signed him. He played with the Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, and lastly, the Jacksonville Jaguars, who dropped him in 2016.

Since then, he has lived life away from the sports spotlight.

