Watch: Maxine Waters responds to calls for Biden’s impeachment

The longtime congresswoman from California said she does not believe impeachment attempts by Republicans will be successful.

Longtime U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., tells theGrio she does not believe the impeachment attempts by House Republicans to oust President Joe Biden from the White House will work. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is making the Initial impeachment steps to satisfy former President Donald Trump and right-wing Republicans who support him. McCarthy is taking these actions to save his post as disgruntled Trump-supporting Republicans attempt to oust him from the speaker role.