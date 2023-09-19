Watch: Shawn DeAngelo Walton wants to make sure everybody eats together

"Faces of Change " returns to cover the founder of Everybody Eats Together LLC, who wants to feed his Atlanta neighborhood one accessible and organic plate at a time

Pattrn’s “Faces of Change” is back and looks to cover the food coordinating & real-estate development venture “Everybody Eats Together” and its founding creator Shawn DeAngelo Walton. Walton looks to arm his neighbors and fellow Atlanta natives with meals and nutrition that are both delicious and sustainable. According to Walton, the essential food education in Atlanta happens “in the streets,” where he helps combat impulse eating that leads to poor nutritional choices.

Founder and creator of “Everybody Eats Together” Shawn DeAngelo White.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!