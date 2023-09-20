Doja Cat criticized by Filipino fans over new song’s title, ‘Balut’

After Doja Cat said a Balut is a bird that is eaten alive, Filipino fans corrected her, saying that it's not true.

Loading the player...

Doja Cat has come under fire over another new song. Her Filipino fans are taking her to task over her latest single, “Balut,” the name of a Filipino street dish.

The Grammy Award winner released “Balut” on Sept. 15 and took to her Instagram Stories to explain where she got the title from, according to ABS-CBN News. “I named the song ‘Balut’ because it signifies a bird that’s being eaten alive,” Doja Cat posted. “It’s a metaphor for Twitter stans and the death of Twitter toxicity. The beginning of ‘X’ and the end of ‘tweets.'”

Following her explanation, fans gave pushback to Doja Cat on social media. Many supporters corrected her, saying the definition of balut she referenced isn’t accurate. Numerous Twitter users asserted that the bird is dead before it is boiled and served as such.

One user, @JewelHRH, posted on Twitter, “Eaten alive? Who eats balut alive? Girl, you dont need to shame my culture if you dont understand it.”

The “Balut” incident is Doja Cat’s latest controversy involving her new music. The “Kiss Me More” star replaced the cover art for her forthcoming album, “Scarlett,” after being accused of stealing the idea from another artist, according to Pitchfork. Its original cover, a single purple spider, closely resembles an album cover from German rock band Claver and their album, “Of Gloom.”

Doja Cat’s new cover now features two Black spiders facing one another. Before “Balut,” she released two singles from her “Scarlett” album, “Demons” and “Paint the Town Red.” The latter hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 last week, making it the first rap song to hit the peak of the Billboard Hot 100 since 2022.

“Scarlett” drops on Sept. 22.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!