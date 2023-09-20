The Deion Sanders Effect: Transforming Colorado University

Ex-NFLer Deion Sanders is taking over college football one week at a time. Explore why Coach Prime has become the man of the hour.

Once a humble institution nestled in the Colorado mountains, Colorado University had always prided itself on its strong academic foundation and tight-knit community. However, it had never been synonymous with athletic excellence — that is until the arrival of a game-changer: none other than the legendary Deion Sanders.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches action against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Sept. 2 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Sanders has transformed the Buffaloes into a high-scoring, must-see spectacle of which everyone wants to be a part. Explore above why Coach Prime is the man who’s got college football abuzz.

