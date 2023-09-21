Erykah Badu, Herbie Hancock to headline LA3C festival

Questlove, Terrace Martin and Flying Lotus are also announced performers at the second annual LA3C, slated in several venues this November.

Loading the player...

Erykah Badu and Herbie Hancock will headline the second annual LA3C music and food festival, slated for several venues in downtown Los Angeles from Nov. 10-12, it was announced Tuesday.

According to Billboard, Badu will perform at the Orpheum Theatre, while Hancock will play the Theatre at the Ace Hotel. Badu’s headlining set comes a few months after her national Unfollow Me Tour, featuring Yasiin Bey. Hancock’s appearance follows the 40th anniversary of his Grammy Award-winning hit, “Rockit.”

Herbie Hancock will be a headliner at the LA3C festival. Above, he attends the PBS 2023 TCA Winter Press Tour at the Langham Huntington, Pasadena on Jan. 16. (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

In addition to the Orpheum and the Theatre at the Ace Hotel, LA3C performances are slated to take place at the Palace Theatre and the Los Angeles Theatre, as well as their surrounding lots. Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin, and Flying Lotus are among the artists scheduled to play at the Ace, while Acyde and Kilo Kish are set at the Palace Theatre.

Others announced as participants in the festival include Questlove, Kamasi Washington, Aja Monet, Shabazz Palaces, Yrsa Daley-Ward, Pauli the PSM, Lonnie Holley, Siobhan Bell and Sudan Archives.

The fest will feature Marketplace on Main, a hub of over 20 pop-ups of food vendors, bars and DJs. Along with the marketplace, there will be a Bazaar on Broadway, including the Black Flea Market, which spotlights local Black-owned businesses and showcases for area artists, and In Sheep’s Clothing, a vinyl shopping space.

Tickets for LA3C go on sale on Friday and are available at LA3C.com. Last year’s inaugural LA3C festival included Snoop Dogg and Lil Baby performances.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!