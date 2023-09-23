Watch: Ronnie DeVoe of New Edition talks CBC Week

Ronnie DeVoe of New Edition spoke with theGrio’s April Ryan about New Edition's performance at this year's Phoenix Awards.

New Edition is the featured entertainment for the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s annual Phoenix Awards dinner, where President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will give remarks. Ronnie DeVoe of New Edition spoke with theGrio’s Washington Bureau Chief, April Ryan, about the importance of the moment and his group’s anticipated performance.

The CBC tells theGrio that it selected New Edition as entertainment, not just because of their star power but the civic work they are doing off stage. DeVoe, for example, is working in real estate to increase the rate of Black homeownership.