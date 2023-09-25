Lauryn Hill, Fugees, D-Nice bring hip-hop to Global Citizens Fest 2023

D-Nice brought out special guests like Common and Busta Rhymes, meanwhile former headliner Megan Thee Stallion made cameo at Beyoncé's concert.

Global Citizen Fest 2023 propped up hip-hop prominently on Saturday. Co-headliner Ms. Lauryn Hill brought out her Fugees bandmates while multiple generations of MCs joined DJ D-Nice before the audience.

A day and night full of non-stop rain and wind didn’t keep thousands of attendees away from Central Park in New York City for the annual music festival created to fight poverty and world hunger. While the Red Hot Chili Peppers closed a show full of eclectic acts like Anitta and Jungkook, Hill gave one of the day’s most memorable performances.

Lauryn Hill performs onstage during Global Citizen Festival 2023 on Sept. 23, 2023at Central Park in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

The eight-time Grammy Award-winner gave fans a preview of her forthcoming tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.” She had a large ensemble, including a string and horn section that featured Chili Pepper’s bassist Flea on trumpet.

Hill’s set included selections from the “Miseducation” album like “Everything is Everything,” “Lost Ones,” and “Doo-Wop (That Thing).” The festival kicked into high gear when Wyclef Jean of Pras Michel arrived onstage for an unannounced Fugees reunion. The trio ran through classics like “How Many Mics,” “Ready or Not,” “Killing Me Softly,” and “Fu-Ge-La.”

Before Hill thrilled the crowd with her set, D-Nice primed the rain-soaked audience with some surprise guests of his own. The DJ honored the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with appearances from Common, Big Daddy Kane, Busta Rhymes, and Rapsody. The New York crowd waved their hands to classics like Common’s “The Light,” Big Daddy Kane’s “Ain’t No Half Steppin’,” and Busta Rhymes’ “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See.”

D-Nice’s hip-hop celebration was satisfying, filling a void left by former headliner Megan Thee Stallion.

(L-R) Busta Rhymes and Busta Rhymes attend Global Citizen Festival 2023 on Sept. 23, 2023 at Central Park in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

In July, Global Citizens announced Megan Thee Stallion was one of the headliners of the 2023 festival. However, on Sept. 12, the three-time Grammy Award-winner dropped out of the line-up due to an “unforeseen scheduling conflict,” according to Variety. On Saturday, the night of the festival, Megan joined Beyonce onstage at the Houston stop on the “Renaissance World Tour.”

Megan, a Texas native, came out and performed her 2020 hit, “Savage (Remix),” with Beyoncé, according to People. The occasion marked the first time the two artists performed their hit collaboration live.

