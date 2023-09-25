Watch: Usher to headline Super Bowl halftime show

Grammy-winning singer Usher will take center stage for the halftime show during the Super Bowl in February.

Usher will be on center stage for the historic halftime show, presented by Apple Music, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. Usher’s performance, on the heels of his Las Vegas residency, will mark the second time he has taken the stage at the Super Bowl — in 2011, he performed with the Black Eyed Peas at the halftime show. Last week, the R&B hit-maker said in a statement that the Super Bowl opportunity was “an honor of a lifetime” and promised “a show unlike anything else” he’s ever done. With the current hype around the entertainer and his new album nearing release, this should be an unforgettable halftime performance.

