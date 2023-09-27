Watch: Harry Dunn on the importance of treating mental health issues

The Capitol Hill police officer who defended the Capitol building on Jan. 6 opens up about being diagnosed with PTSD.

The stigma of mental health is slowly being chipped away as more people engage in open discussions about the personal challenges they are facing. TheGrio’s April Ryan talks with Capitol Hill Police Officer Harry Dunn about being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder as a direct result of his experience defending the Capitol building during the deadly Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. Officer Dunn has a memoir scheduled for release in late October titled “Standing My Ground.” The chapter about his mental health journey is already getting a lot of notice. Watch the entire conversation below!

