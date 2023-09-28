Halle Bailey supports Black women in performing arts with a $10,000 “Angel” Scholarship

Inspired by her song, “Angel,” Bailey established the scholarship for Black women who may aspire to be in the potion she’s in today as a performer.

Actress and singer Halle Bailey is giving back to Black women in a special way. This week, “The Little Mermaid’ star announced the launch of the Angel Scholarship designed to financially support Black women pursuing an education in the performing arts.

“I am so excited to share a really special announcement,” said Bailey on Instagram. “I am launching the Angel Scholarship, which awards $10,000 each to four young black women to support their education in the performing arts.”

Formerly known as half of the sister duo ChloexHalle, Bailey recently made her debut as a solo artist. After making her first cinematic appearance as Ariel in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” she released her first independent single, “Angel,” in August.

Despite feeling nervous about the song’s initial release, the 23-year-old star shared that this song was a reflection of the last three to four years of her life. During an Instagram live, Bailey revealed that these past few years have been a “beautiful journey of self-discovery.”

“This song was my affirmation that would tell myself to keep going,” the singer told fans. “Because all of a sudden, I was thrown into this world of so many different opinions and what people thought of me […] What I was trying to portray in this song is getting other people to recognize that, yes, I have all these beautiful opportunities and these things are happening for me, but I’m still just trying to figure out life. I am regular. I am human. I am flawed.”

So, in conjunction with the uplifting piano ballad, Bailey established the scholarship for Black women who may aspire to be in the potion she’s in today.

“I wanted to launch this scholarship as a part of my latest song, ‘Angel,’ which I wrote to empower Black women,” she explained. “It’s a reminder to all of us women that we are beautiful; we can do anything we set our minds to and our hearts to.”

The four winners of the scholarship are reportedly being announced Sept. 28.

“Thank you for supporting ‘Angel’ and helping to make these incredible young ladies’ dreams come true. Stay tuned,” Bailey wrote in the post’s caption.

