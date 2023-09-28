New Edition, H.E.R., to perform at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

The 2023 induction ceremony will stream live on Disney+ on Nov. 3 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

New Edition and H.E.R. are among the special guest performers at the 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The event occurs at 3 p.m. ET on Nov. 3 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Along with New Edition and H.E.R., Elton John, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, and St. Vincent are slated to perform, according to Variety. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced on Thursday that the ceremony will be streamed live for the first time, available on Disney+.

“This historic livestream on Disney+ and special on ABC is a testament to the diverse sounds and enduring power of rock and roll,” said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation.

In this June 27, 2021, file photo, H.E.R. performs at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. (AP Photo by Chris Pizzello, File)

Following the livestream, an edited ceremony version will air on ABC on Jan. 1, 2024. The condensed version will be shown as a three-hour special. The 2022 induction ceremony became available on HBO and HBO Max two weeks after the live Nov. 5 ceremony.

While it is unclear who New Edition, H.E.R., and the other guest performers will individually honor, the class of 2023 inductees include Missy Elliott, Chaka Khan, The Spinners, Rage Against The Machine, DJ Kool Herc, Don Cornelius, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Kate Bush, Bernie Taupin, Al Kooper, and Link Wray.

Elliott, the first female rapper inducted, is slated to perform, as are Khan, Nelson and Crow.

The 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be the first since the Hall’s foundation removed Jann Wenner from its board. Wenner, co-founder of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation and co-founder of Rolling Stone magazine, caused controversy over statements in a New York Times interview, stating that Black and female musicians don’t articulate themselves as well as the white musicians he interviewed for his new book, “The Masters.”

