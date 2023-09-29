Watch: The Hill with April Ryan dives into government shutdown debate

On this week’s edition of “The Hill with April Ryan,” theGrio’s Washington Bureau Chief and White House Correspondent, April D. Ryan, discusses the latest in political news, including the potential government shutdown and how it would impact communities nationwide. Ryan also dives into HBCU Week and President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ meeting with the White House HBCU Board of Advisors to discuss ways to sustain the almost 200-year-old institutions.



Additionally, a new Pew Research poll on Black attitudes in the news finds that Black Americans are concerned with how Black people are portrayed in the news. Ryan also sits down with Harry Dunn, the Capitol police officer who defended democracy during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Dunn revealed that he suffers from PTSD due to the violent and deadly incident.