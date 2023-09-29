Watch: The White House asks states to fund HBCUs

In a letter sent to governors, Biden officials noted that land grant HBCUs are underfunded to the tune of $13 billion.

The sustainability of HBCUs was front and center at the White House this week. In addition to being HBCU Week, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with the White House Board of Advisors on HBCUs.

Additionally, the secretaries of the Department of Agriculture and Department of Education sent a letter to the governors of 16 states, urging them to fund land grant HBCUs adequately. The letter cites that HBCUs were underfunded to the tune of $13 billion.

