Historical Black graduate institution launches 4-year MD program

Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science, a historically Black institution in Los Angeles, just launched its new four-year medical degree program. Students previously had to pursue an M.D. through the institution’s partnership with UCLA; in 2022, the university received approval to launch its own program.

Dr. David Carlisle, the university’s president and CEO, and first-year student Makeen Yasar join Marc Lamont Hill to talk about the new program.

