Watch: The White House on its discussions with Congress on the budget

TheGrio asks White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about the latest to avoid another threat of a government shutdown.

TheGrio asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about how budget talks between the Biden-Harris administration and Congress are going as time ticks before a potential second threat of a government shutdown.

Over the weekend, a continuing resolution was agreed upon to stave off a shutdown for 45 more days. However, tensions are high on Capitol Hill as U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., seeks to undermine the leadership of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Gaetz vowed to retaliate against McCarthy by ousting him from his speakership post through a motion to vacate after McCarthy worked with Democrats in budget negotiations to prevent a government shutdown. Here’s what the White House had to say.