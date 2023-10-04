Hitting milestones or falling behind? How to advocate for school accommodations

Many on social media say that students are further behind than they have been in the past.

Like any parent, I want to know my children are hitting their milestones, but I am often overwhelmed and confused by the amount of information sent to me by the school and the school district.

I am inundated with notifications about the PTA, the bus routes, the superintendent’s new plan and reminders to update my password on the parent portal. I sift through the emails and texts, trying to decipher what is relevant.

By the time I log in to the secure online site with my child’s grades and attendance — which was a hurdle in itself — I want something straightforward. A letter grade. A percentage. A pass or fail.

Despite many parents’ ability to be more connected than ever to their children’s teachers and grades, their understanding of the curriculum has decreased. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Instead, I find she has a CD in the class. For the life of me, I cannot figure out what this means, and there is no answer key in sight. My daughter is in kindergarten, so I’m not surprised she does not have a letter grade, but I expected something intuitive or decipherable.

I hate to be that helicopter parent who checks in all the time — I’ve already emailed the teacher once this week — especially since I know how underpaid and overworked she is. But, what is a CD?

Is my daughter doing well? Do I need to help her improve somewhere? Did she not turn in an assignment?

It is a real concern for many parents. Despite our ability to be more connected than ever to our children’s teachers and grades, our understanding of the curriculum and their comprehension has decreased.

A TikTok by @qbthedon or QBSkiiii described how his seventh grade students in Atlanta are at least two grade levels behind when it comes to reading, comprehension and writing. He said that administrators had been “passing them on” because of COVID-19, and now, this is catching up to them.

Other Twitter and TikTok teachers weighed in that they felt similarly, that students were further behind than they had been in the past.

So, what can we passionate parents do?

Monitor progress online

One of the easy basics is to monitor your student’s progress online. The parent portal is probably a pain, but you’ll be able to tell if your kid is turning in assignments on time and which subjects they are doing well in.

Remember online grades are subject to change

While these grades can be a helpful starting place, the overall grade in the class can often be incomplete, depending on the time of the year or the quarter of school you find yourself in. Students may also be able to make up school assignments or retake tests. Just because a grade is low does not mean all hope is lost. It means connect with the teacher and your student.

Spend time at home

The most common tip among teachers was for parents to spend time at home with kids going over their homework or reading with them. If you read with them and pause to ask questions about what you’ve read, not only are you reinforcing their rote reading skills but their comprehension. Yes, this can be a challenge. I know I get home, exhausted, and I still have to make dinner and make school lunch for the next day, and do whatever chores I did not get to before I get to relax. The last thing I want to do is homework that I barely understand, or read a book like “Captain Underpants” or “Stick Dog.”

But we love our kids, right?

Encourage mistakes

Rachel Protzo has taught fourth grade for five years. “Progress does not happen overnight,” she says. “The kids need time to practice the skills being expected to learn. Kids should be encouraged to make mistakes. It is best for the parents to talk to their kids about their mistakes so the kids and parents can practice at home.”

Demonstrate reading

Protzo also said that young students mimic their parents. If you’re always on your phone or watching TV, they’re going to want to do the same. Find a book you like to read, a comic book, a cookbook, an audiobook. I read online. After I read a chapter of their bedtime story to my kids, I lie with them or sit at the end of their bed and read. They see me just scroll through walls and walls of text. To find something you like, try Barnes and Noble or your local library. Each has staff that can give recommendations based on your hobbies, or even TV shows.

