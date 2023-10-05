Watch: Grio Top 3 | What are the top 3 dating tips someone has given you?

Finding love can be scary, but with some helpful tips it can make entering the dating world a little easier.

Loading the player...

It’s the official cuffing season, ladies and gentlemen. Whether you prefer meeting people on a dating app or trying your luck in social settings, trying to find a special someone in this day and age can be scary. So before you decide to venture out into the streets, it may be best to have a clear idea of the type of partner you’re looking for. What are your negotiables and non-negotiables when looking for that special someone? To help make things easier, listen in as hosts Chelsea LeMore-Monroe and Dozie Ezemma share their Top 3 Dating Tips they’ve received through the years.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black’ with Maiysha Kai.