Watch: The White House reacts to Morgan State University shooting

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden-Harris officials were in contact with state and local leaders.

The White House reacted to the Tuesday night shooting on the campus of Morgan State University, telling theGrio’s Gerren Keith Gaynor that the Biden-Harris administration has been in contact with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, “Morgan State is in our hearts today and will continue to do everything we can to provide the support needed as the community recovers from this horrific shooting.”