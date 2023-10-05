What to watch this spooky season

"Goosebumps" comes to Disney+ and Hulu while "The Exorcist" franchise returns to theaters.

From thrilling adaptations to highly anticipated horror sequels, theGrio has got you covered with some “spooky season” titles to look out for this fall on TV and movie theater screens.

“Goosebumps”

Remember “Goosebumps”? R.L. Stine’s beloved book series spent years terrifying an entire generation of children, with installments like “The Haunted Mask” and “The Cuckoo Clock of Doom” becoming staples in the youth horror genre. Now, Disney+ and Hulu are giving us “Goosebumps” the TV show, based on the books of the same name.

“Goosebumps” actor Zack Morris is shown in the scene from the series episode titled “Say Cheese and Die!” (Photo: David Astorga/Disney)

Described as “a world of mystery and suspense,” the series revolves around “five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle — while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past.”

“Goosebumps” premieres Friday, Oct. 13 on Disney+ and Hulu.

“The Fall of the House of Usher”

Get ready to dive into the world of Edgar Allen Poe. Mike Flanagan, who brought viewers modern horror classics like “The Haunting of Bly Manor” and “Midnight Mass,” is back with his latest (and last) limited series on Netflix. Bringing to life the classic short story of the same name, “The Fall of the House of Usher” is a “fresh, freaky twist” that infuses “references to many of Poe’s other classic tales, all while serving up a top-notch ensemble cast that will be thoroughly stalked and haunted.”

T’Nia Miller (right) as Victorine Lafourcade, shares a scene with Paola Nuñez (left) as Dr. Alessandra Ruiz in Netflix’s “The Fall of the House of Usher.” (Photo: Eike Schroter/Netflix)

While the cast is certainly stacked, we’ve got our eyes on T’Nia Miller, who stole the show in Flanagan’s “Bly Manor” in 2020. She returns in the series as Victorine Lafourcade, the eldest of Roderick Usher’s heirs. The trailer helps set the stage.

“The Fall of the House of Usher” premieres Thursday, Oct. 12 on Netflix.



“The Exorcist: Believer”

“The Exorcist” is back for a new generation. Just in time for Halloween, “The Exorcist: Believer” hits theaters 50 years after the original film debuted. “Hamilton” star Leslie Odom Jr. leads this “requel” as Victor Fielding, a widower raising his daughter, Angela, alone 12 years after his wife’s passing.

After Angela and her friend disappear in the woods for three days and return with no memory of what happened, events unfold that force Victor to “confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil.” Original “Exorcist” star Ellen Burstyn reprises the role of MacNeil that she made famous.

“The Exorcist: Believer” hits theaters on Friday, Oct. 6.



“The Mill”

Lil Rel Howery stars in a brand new sci-fi thriller hitting Hulu. “The Mill” centers on a successful businessman, played by Howery, who “wakes up beside an ancient grist mill situated in the center of an open-air prison cell with no idea how he got there.”

“Forced to work as a beast of burden to stay alive, he must find a way to escape before the birth of his child,” the synopsis concludes.

“The Mill” premieres Monday, Oct. 9 on Hulu.



“Make Me Scream”

Prime Video’s latest special is a spooky season offering filled with laughs as well as scares, perfect for balancing out your fall fear films binge list. Married couple Tempestt Bledsoe (“The Cosby Show”) and Darryl M. Bell (“A Different World”) host this Halloween special featuring celebrity squads.

Jaleel White (“Family Matters”), Shoniqua Shandai (“Harlem”) and rapper Lil Xan lead the teams as they come face-to-face with “bone-chilling” scare zones, all while trying not to scream. If they succeed and “survive the night,” they get to take home the “Medal of Mayhem.”

“Make Me Scream” is on Prime Video now.

