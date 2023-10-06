Drake says he’s taking time off over health concerns

The Grammy-winning rapper-singer says he "probably won't make music for a little bit" to deal with issues with his stomach.

Drake is as busy as ever, dropping his latest album, “For All the Dogs” on Friday, while in the midst of a North American tour. However, the superstar is deciding to take a break from music to address health issues.

The five-time Grammy Award-winner spoke on SiriusXM show “Table for One,” revealing his intention to take a hiatus from music. After presenting songs from his new album, he revealed that this project is likely his last for a while. “I probably won’t make music for a little bit, I’m going to be honest,” Drake said. “I need to focus on my health, first and foremost.”

The rapper-singer spoke vaguely about specific ailments that he’s dealing with, but did disclose where the problems are stemming from. “I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach,” Drake said. “I need to get right. I have a lot of other things to focus on.”

Drake performs during day two of “Lollapalooza Chile 2023” on March 18, 2023, in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)

Drake also stated that he’s uncertain of the length of his upcoming break from his career. “I’m going to lock the door on the studio for a little bit. I don’t even know what a little bit is. Maybe a year or something, maybe a little longer.”

The “It’s All a Blur Tour” with rapper 21 Savage continues this weekend. He’ll perform two shows on Friday and Saturday at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Drake and 21 Savage toured together to promote their collaboration album, “Her Loss,” released last year. “It’s All a Blur Tour” was Drake’s first tour in five years, according to Billboard.

Aside from the tour, Drake has maintained a prolific recording schedule. Since 2021, he released four albums, “Certified Lover Boy (2021),” “Honestly, Nevermind (2022),” “Her Loss” with 21 Savage (2022),” and now “For All the Dogs.” Drake’s latest single, “Slime You Out” with SZA, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the 12th No. 1 of his career.

