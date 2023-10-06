Watch: Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott reacts to Morgan State shooting

Mayor Scott tells theGrio the campus shooting resulted from a "confrontation between groups that led to unfortunate gunfire."

Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott tells theGrio that the shooting on the campus of Morgan State University Tuesday night was “a confrontation between groups that led to unfortunate gunfire,” not an active shooter situation as initially reported.

“This was not your quintessential, active shooter situation on a school campus,“ said Scott, the youngest mayor in the city’s history. “There was a projectile that went into the seventh floor” of a dorm,” said Scott. “This was a basic human conflict that led to gunfire.”