Watch: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called a hypocrite for condemning Democratic Congressman Jamaal Bowman over fire alarm fiasco

Many are questioning why the speaker has yet to denounce members in the GOP.

Loading the player...

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is being called a hypocrite for condemning Democratic Congressman Jamaal Bowman for pulling the fire alarm over the weekend ahead of a vote to prevent a government shutdown. Many are questioning why the speaker has yet to denounce members in the GOP such as Reps. Lauren Boebert, George Santos and Marjorie Taylor Greene who have also engaged in misconduct in recent months. TheGrio’s Capitol Hill Correspondent Ashlee Banks explains.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks at a news conference on Thursday, July 27, 2023, as the House prepares to leave for its August recess, at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Photo by J. Scott Applewhite, AP)

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!