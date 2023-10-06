Watch: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called a hypocrite for condemning Democratic Congressman Jamaal Bowman over fire alarm fiasco
Many are questioning why the speaker has yet to denounce members in the GOP.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is being called a hypocrite for condemning Democratic Congressman Jamaal Bowman for pulling the fire alarm over the weekend ahead of a vote to prevent a government shutdown. Many are questioning why the speaker has yet to denounce members in the GOP such as Reps. Lauren Boebert, George Santos and Marjorie Taylor Greene who have also engaged in misconduct in recent months. TheGrio’s Capitol Hill Correspondent Ashlee Banks explains.
