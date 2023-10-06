Watch: Organization looks to give HBCU students more resources to succeed

HBCU20x20 and The Application are giving HBCU students more of the tools needed for success in college and in the workforce.

HBCU students and graduates need access to a wide range of academic and career resources that will help them succeed. This is exactly what organizations like HBCU20x20 and The Application are helping to provide. Nicole Tinson, founder and CEO of The Application and HBCU20x20, joins theGrio’s Marc Lamont Hill to talk about the fellowships, internships and other programs aimed at closing the access and opportunity gap, and how students can access the resources.

