Watch: Reverend Al Sharpton reacts to Fearless Fund lawsuit

Sharpton admits the latest legal barrier will be a "high hill to climb."

Rev. Al Sharpton called the legal attack on the Fearless Fund a civil rights and political issue. The civil rights leader told theGrio he is calling for the U.S. Department of Justice to act.

Sharpton is asking that the federal government look into filing a civil rights lawsuit against Edward Blum, a conservative litigant behind the suit to thwart a capital grant awarded by the Fearless Fund for Black women-owned entrepreneurs.

Blum made his mark on overturning causes and laws that work to give minorities a level playing field. Most notably, he was the architect behind the lawsuit that led to the Supreme Court striking down race-based criteria for college admissions, also known as affirmative action. Sharpton admits the latest legal barrier will be a “high hill to climb.”

