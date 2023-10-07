How Usher became the ‘It’ boy of Paris Fashion Week 2023

Usher proved to be fashion's favorite new “Boyfriend" as he took full advantage of his Paris residency falling during Paris Fashion Week.

Oh, to be Usher in Paris…

The “Boyfriend” singer wrapped up a brief residency at La Seine Musicale in Paris on Oct. 5, but not before turning heads on and off the stage throughout the City of Light.

Since early last week, scenes of Usher rubbing elbows with some of fashion’s biggest insiders and attending high-profile fashion shows dressed in French designers have taken over countless timelines. The R&B singer took full advantage of his stint in Paris falling partially during this year’s Paris Fashion Week, telling Women’s Wear Daily he had looks commissioned from Valentino, Balenciaga, Bluemarble, Marni and Diesel for his Paris run.

Usher wears Loius Vuitton at the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023, in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion)

One of the initial headline-making moments was when the multi-Grammy winner released video footage from the first of his residency on Instagram. In the clip, Usher serenades Gabrielle Union before stopping abruptly to acknowledge her husband, Dwyane Wade, who was also in attendance.

“Let’s not get carried away. This is Dwyane Wade. That man will knock my whole head off and then dunk it,” Usher said before embracing Wade and laughing.

In the post’s caption, he wrote, “Look, I don’t want no smoke.”

A few days later, Usher inspired no less than Christian Louboutin to rave about his residency. During a fashion industry dinner the singer hosted at Le Relais Plaza at the Plaza Athénée Hotel, the designer told WWD that Usher’s show was “fantastic.”

For the exclusive dinner, Usher hosted Louboutin, Pharrell Williams, Burberry designer Daniel Lee and model Coco Rocha, among other fashion industry insiders, according to WWD. Other famous faces in attendance included Venus Williams, Erykah Badu, Jeremy Pope and Letitia Wright.

As the week went on, Usher took Paris Fashion Week by storm, showing up to some of the hottest runways and dressing the part. For instance, while Usher’s Valentino look for the stage was a custom cream suit, he donned a head-to-toe bleached denim suit for the designer’s show. At Chanel, he channeled the house’s legacy in a tweed jacket and pearls. He also appeared at the Marni Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show dressed in an avant-garde red and black polka dot suit by the label alongside Badu and Quavo in equally bold looks.

Another notable look emerged when the “My Boo” crooner arrived on the red carpet for the Business of Fashion 500 Gala dressed in a kilt, cropped jacket, and a pearl-embellished Daimier-checked hat by Louis Vuitton (seen above). And Usher also made waves when he arrived at the Balenciaga Spring/Summer 2024 show in full-on Balenciaga vibes, dressed in a black oversized jacket, leather pants and boots, with a black cutout mask over his face.

When discussing his style and performances in Paris, Usher told WWD, “It’s been a lot of fun. I’ve celebrated, danced, sang, eaten — maybe not got a lot of sleep — but I’ve definitely seen some amazing shows and put on some amazing shows.”

