Charles Porter Jr., first Black TV reporter in Houston, has died

Porter Jr., well-known for his deep voice and comprehensive news reporting and documentary projects, worked at ABC 13 from 1971 until 1978.

Houston’s first Black television news reporter and producer has died.

Charles Porter Jr., who worked at ABC 13 from 1971 until 1978, died last Monday, Oct. 2, from an unidentified lingering illness, the Houston Chronicle reported. He was 81.

Porter — well-known for his deep voice and comprehensive news reporting and documentary projects — started his career in radio at KCOH-AM, worked at KTSU-FM and later as a news director at KYOK-AM.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 6: KTSU general manager Charles Porter Jr. (far right) with radio staffers at KTSU-FM. (John Everett/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

He devoted much time to mentoring journalism students and young reporters throughout his career, including now-veteran ABC 13 journalist Melanie Lawson.

“Charles was one of the nicest people I’ve ever met & he took me under wing at ABC 13 Houston as an intern,” Lawson wrote on X after learning of Porter’s death.

At ABC 13, he produced “The Sweet By & By,” an award-winning documentary on Black churches. He also created a special broadcast for the late Barbara Jordan in 1972, covering her historic inauguration in Washington as the South’s first Black woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Porter is survived by two daughters, two sons, 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

“He truly set the gold standard for so many of us,” Lawson added on X. “My deepest condolences to his family.”

