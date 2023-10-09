Watch: Journalist Nina Parker discusses triple-negative breast cancer

Journalist, host, and designer Nina Parker shares her own personal breast cancer scare and advocates early detection is key.

Loading the player...

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and while white women are diagnosed with breast cancer more frequently than Black women, Black women have the highest death rate from breast cancer.

Journalist, host, and designer Nina Parker stopped by theGrio with Eboni K. Williams to discuss triple-negative breast cancer, or TNBC, and the importance of early detection.

One in five Black women with breast cancer have TNBC. This form of breast cancer tends to grow and spread fast, has fewer treatment options, and tends to have a worse prognosis. These cancers also tend to be more common in women younger than 40, which goes against the common stigma that breast cancer mainly occurs in older women or women over 45 years old.

After Nina Parker’s mother battled the disease in 2016 and Parker having a scare herself, the journalist advocates that early detection is key.

“It’s important to ask questions. It’s important to be empowered with information, which is why the website that’s been created uncoverTNBC.com, can provide people with resources, but also community, because there are other women who are affected by this and who are going through similar problems and that community is super important,” Parker says.

Check out the full clip above and tune into “theGrio with Eboni K. Williams” at 6 p.m. ET every weeknight on theGrio cable channel.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!