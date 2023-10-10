Watch: Daymond John’s Black Entrepreneurs Day

Daymond John is a household name, known for FUBU and the hit television show "Shark Tank." The business founder and investor talks about his Black Entrepreneurs Day.

Loading the player...

Daymond John’s journey from the streets of Brooklyn to the boardrooms of corporate America is a testament to the power of dreams and the tenacity to pursue them. John is proof that no matter where you start, with the right mindset and an unyielding work ethic, you can achieve greatness. His Black Entrepreneurs Day, a celebration of Black businesses, returns Nov. 1 and will stream live from the world-famous Apollo Theater.

