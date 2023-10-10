Gabrielle Union reflects on becoming a mother later in life: ‘Choosing to heal past traumas was the best preparation’

Union, 50, asserted that she was devoted to healing eternally and that starting her motherhood journey sooner would have led to her pass on too many traumatic experiences to daughter Kaavia, 4.

For Gabrielle Union, becoming a mother later in life was worth the wait.

In an Instagram post shared on Friday, the actress, 50, said she “became a mom at the right time,” asserting that she could “heal” from past traumas and not pass them on to her 4-year-old daughter Kaavia James, People reported.

“People always ask, ‘Is it worth it? Having kids later in life? There’s a lot that goes into that answer,” Union said. “But in a nutshell: hell yeah, it’s been worth it.”

(Left to right) Dwyane Wade, Kaavia James Union Wade, and Gabrielle Union attend the world premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Strange World on Nov. 15, 2022, at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Union and husband Dwyane Wade, 41, married in 2014 and welcomed Kaavia via surrogate in November 2018. Wade is also father to Zaire, 21, and Zaya, 16, shared with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches, and Xavier, 9, with Aja Metoyer.

“It’s changed my life in so many wondrous ways that it does make me wish I had done it earlier, just so I have even more time with Kaav,” Union added. “I even have more time as a mom.”

Union also opened up about her position as a mother at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards in March, following her and her husband’s impassioned address at the NAACP Image Awards promoting the struggle for LGBTQ rights.

The speech came one day after Zaya’s legal name change and gender reassignment.

“Your kids are worth fighting for,” Union said then. “Your children are not disposable and even when faced with something that you might not be as familiar with or comfortable with [it is] not an excuse to throw your kids away.”

Union released Friday’s Instagram post in collaboration with PROUDLY, the baby care brand she co-founded with her husband.

In the video, she asserted that she was devoted to healing eternally and that starting her motherhood journey a day, or even 10, 15, or 20 years earlier, would have led to her passing on far too many horrific experiences to her child.

“So for me, it’s absolutely worth it,” Union said, People reported. “She is the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

