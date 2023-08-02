Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union moved their family to California in search of community

Determined to find a place for daughter Zaya Wade to be herself freely, Wade and Union discuss moving from Florida to California.

As allies and advocates of the LGBTQ+ community as well as parents of a transgender child, actress Gabrielle Union and former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade reveal the sociopolitical climate in Florida played a part in their recent move to California. In the cover story for Parents’ first digital issue, the couple discussed relocating their family and the celebration of love, compassion and Blackness in their household.

(Left to right) Zaya Wade, Kaavia James Union Wade, Gabrielle Union, and Dwyane Wade at the ‘Cheaper By The Dozen’ premiere held at El Capitan Theatre on March 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

“There are a lot of reasons we decided California was best for our family, and finding a community for [our daughter] Zaya was a big part of that,” said Wade, per People magazine.” We felt that California was a place that would allow her to blossom and grow. She’s going to be a Junior in high school now, and she’s been able to be accepted and become her here.”

“When you have the kind of rhetoric that is being espoused in Florida and adopted into law, that’s not an option if my child isn’t safe there,” Union added.

Since Zaya Wade came out as transgender in 2020, Union and Wade have remained outspoken about their support for their daughter and the LGBTQ+ community. In February, the couple received the President’s Award at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards for their advocacy work with The Wade Family Foundation, an organization supporting marginalized communities and “helping to advance racial justice and LGBTQ equality.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and state officials have recently made headlines for their plans to restrict diversity, equity, and inclusion in the state’s schools. Florida legislature’s attempts to limit the education of Black history and prevent discussion of sexuality and gender identity have led organizations like the NAACP to release a travel advisory for marginalized groups.

“Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color, and LGBTQ+ individuals,” said the organization in the formal travel notice. “Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color.”

Union acknowledged that many people, including some of the couple’s family and friends, don’t have the privilege of moving out of the state.

“So, we are going to be fighting till we are out of breath to protect all kids who are oppressed,” said Union, according to People. “That is our responsibility as people with large platforms and as people who folks trust, and they trust us because we say the hard thing.”

In addition to Zaya, NBA champion Wade is parent to sons Zaire, 21, and Xavier, 9, he and Union’s 4-year-old daughter Kaavia James, and guardian of his nephew, Dahveon Morris, of whom he obtained full custody in 2011.

In the Wade-Union household, the couple tries to instill self-compassion and self-expression in all their children, especially Kaavia.

“So often, we’re drilled to be compassionate to everybody else,” said Union about the importance of teaching her youngest daughter self-compassion. “But we leave ourselves out of that compassion umbrella and let ourselves get drenched and drowned in self-loathing and self-judgment. And when you breed compassion in your home, [kids] can’t help but live it and expect it.”

“We give her the freedom to have a say in her space, her appearance, and the things she wants to do. The only way we’re going to know our child is by listening to her, watching her, and seeing what she’s interested in,” Wade continued. “For us, in the Black community, we have to make sure our kids understand how to stand on their own two feet and advocate for themselves. It’s on us to teach Kaavia her power early on, and a lot of that comes from individuality.”

Ultimately, the couple explained that they strive to empower and support their kids no matter their life choices.

“I don’t know what Kaav’s going to choose for herself,” said Wade. “But if she does choose a man, I want her to look at that man she chooses and say, ‘You have to measure up to my daddy.’ So, the bar will be set high.”

