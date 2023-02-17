Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade to receive President’s Award at NAACP Image Awards

The President's Award recognizes special achievement and distinguished public service.

The NAACP and BET have announced Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade as the next recipients of the President’s Award at this year’s NAACP Image Awards.

The prestigious President’s Award recognizes special achievement and distinguished public service, and has previously gone to recipients like Rihanna, Muhammad Ali, LeBron James, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. On Saturday, Feb 25, Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade will receive the award, honoring their activism and work to raise awareness to causes like social justice, inequality and more.

(L-R) Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade attend the season 3 premiere of Apple TV ‘s “Truth Be Told” at Pacific Design Center on Jan.19, 2023, in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP, shared in a statement obtained by theGrio, “We’re thrilled to present this award to Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade who together have consistently utilized their platforms to advance social justice and raise awareness to the inequalities existing in our country. We’re proud to recognize the couple’s tireless humanitarian work as they continue to advocate for equality and acceptance for all.”

The Wade Family Foundation helps to advance racial and LGBTQ+ equality, while providing relief to marginalized communities in need.

Wade’s many endeavors include the Social Change Fund United, which he co-founded with Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony, his Spotlight On initiative which is rooted in his activism against gun violence, and through Wade Cellars supports the Roots Fund, “a nonprofit organization providing resources to Black and Brown scholars interested in the wine industry by way of financial support, educational scholarships, wine education, mentorship, and job placement.”

Union-Wade has donated to various organizations including Van Ness Recovery House, Leap for Ladies, Out Nebraska and Deborah’s Place, to name a few. She also has been an outspoken advocate for inclusion and equality, publicly denouncing rulings like Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

The 54th NAACP Image Awards will air at 8:00 PM ET Saturday, Feb 25, 2023 on BET.

