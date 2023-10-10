Tulsa Race Massacre survivor Hughes Van Ellis dies at 102

Ellis, a WWII veteran, was less than a year old when his family became embroiled in one of the most horrendous acts of racist terrorism in America.

One of the last three survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre has died at the age of 102.

Hughes Van Ellis died Monday in Denver, Colorado, 2 News Oklahoma reported. Oklahoma state Rep. Regina Godwin of Tulsa described Ellis, affectionately known as “Uncle Red,” as a loving family man.

Tulsa Race Massacre survivors Hughes Van Ellis (right) and his sister, Viola Ford Fletcher (left), take part in an interview with The Associated Press in June in New York. Ellis died Monday, Oct. 9 at 102. (Photo: Mary Altaffer/AP)

“A WWII, war veteran, Mr. Ellis, bravely served America,” Godwin said in a statement, “even as he spent a lifetime awaiting atonement related to the Tulsa Race Massacre.”

Ellis was less than a year old during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, one of the most horrendous acts of racist terrorism in America. He and his sister, Viola Fletcher, 109, along with Lessie Benningfield Randle, 108 — the last remaining survivors — dedicated their lives to getting reparations with the Justice for Greenwood team.

The siblings spoke before Congress on how the massacre affected their lives and the community, prompting President Joe Biden to issue a proclamation designating May 31, 2021, as a Day of Remembrance: 100 Years After the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

“Two days ago, Mr. Ellis, urged us to keep fighting for justice,” said Godwin. “In the midst of his death, there remains an undying sense of right and wrong. Mr. Ellis was assured we would remain steadfast and we repeated to him, his own words, ‘We Are One’ and we lastly expressed our love.”

