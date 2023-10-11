Houston-area assistant principal returns to school after viral altercation with student

Cy-Fair Independent School District officials said they completed their investigation, and the assistant principal, Tyvon White, returned to campus on Oct. 6.

A Houston-area high school administrator is back on the job following an investigation into an altercation with a student.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Cy-Fair Independent School District officials said they completed their investigation, and the assistant principal, Tyvon White, returned to campus on Oct. 6.

District staff asserted in an email: “The administrator will complete a training course titled LifeSpace Crisis Intervention,” which its website states offers educators and others a six-stage approach for de-escalating confrontations.

A Cy-Fair High School administrator has returned to work after a hallway altercation in which he allegedly injured a student. (Photo credit: Screenshot/YouTube.com/KHOU-11 News)

The school district suspended White after the Sept. 26 hallway incident at Cy-Fair High School. In a statement issued last week, district officials said the encounter resulted from the student ignoring repeated requests to return to class.

Community activist Quanell X, on behalf of White’s family, said the student claims the assistant principal placed him in a chokehold and forced him to the ground, injuring him.

White’s kin previously called for the administrator to be terminated and arrested for physically assaulting the teen, KHOU-11 News reported.

Quanell X asserted that the student’s family first alerted school officials about problems involving him and the assistant principal last school year, but they only did something following last month’s altercation.

“This young man has been the victim of targeted hate and targeted bullying by an assistant principal,” Quanell X said last Wednesday, KHOU reported. “We demand he be arrested and charged for assaulting this young man.”

The activist reportedly said that after holding a news conference with White’s family last week, the teen’s kin had a productive meeting with district officials and learned the Cy-Fair High student had five incident reports this year and 28 in prior years, the Chronicle reported.

The activist believes the school administration should have arranged a meeting with parents, teachers and counselors earlier to discuss and resolve any concerns. However, district officials have now agreed to do so.

The youth’s family previously stated that another altercation occurred between the student and administrator in May. Cellphone video released to the Chronicle last week shows the student refusing to go to the office and questioning why the administrator pulled his sweatshirt. In the video, the school official says he was attempting to attract the student’s attention, encouraging him to go to the office to discuss the situation.

According to the Chronicle, Quanell X stated Tuesday that video evidence from the May incident confirmed that the administrator did not yank the student’s hoodie, as the student and administrator discussed in the videotape.

