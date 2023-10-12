Watch: Chillin’: 5 questions with Ice-T

Rapper and actor Ice-T stopped by theGrio to share his secret of never having a sick day on Law and Order SVU…getting the flu shot.

Rap legend Ice-T stopped by theGrio to discuss his “low-stress diet” at 65 years old and why he’s encouraging people to get a flu shot. He also discussed hip-hop turning 50, the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, and who he’s listening to today.

Ice-T partnered with Sanofi during this flu season to create a campaign to warn people of the dangers of the flu. You can hear Ice-T’s voice in the trailer for “The Season,” which contains an important message for adults to realize the flu can be more dangerous than they think.

The Law and Order SVU actor, speaking of the SAG-AFTRA strike, noted it’s important all actors, big and small, to stick together.

Watch the full interview with Ice-T above.

