Watch: Rapper Lola Brooke’s advice to rising artists
TheGrio caught up with the Brooklyn rapper at CultureCon NYC.
Loading the player...
Rapper Lola Brooke was a featured panelist at CultureCon NYC in Brooklyn over the weekend. Host, writer and producer Dustin Ross moderated the session. The panel — From Pen to Paper: The Business of Music — also included Tiny Desk Concerts senior producer Bobby Carter and multi-platinum producer/writer Khris Riddick-Tynes. TheGrio caught up with Brooke at CultureCon and she shared advice to music artists on the come-up. Check out the full conversation above.
