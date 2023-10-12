Watch: Rapper Lola Brooke’s advice to rising artists

TheGrio caught up with the Brooklyn rapper at CultureCon NYC.

Rapper Lola Brooke was a featured panelist at CultureCon NYC in Brooklyn over the weekend. Host, writer and producer Dustin Ross moderated the session. The panel — From Pen to Paper: The Business of Music — also included Tiny Desk Concerts senior producer Bobby Carter and multi-platinum producer/writer Khris Riddick-Tynes. TheGrio caught up with Brooke at CultureCon and she shared advice to music artists on the come-up. Check out the full conversation above.

Rapper Lola Brooke strikes a pose at CultureCon NYC on Oct. 7. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

