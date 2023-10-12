Watch: Reverend William T. Newkirk, Sr. uses the sun and Holy Spirit to uplift his community into clean energy

In the latest episode of 'Faces of Change', Pattrn explores Reverend William T. Newkirk, Sr's sustainable switch to solar and its impact.

Loading the player...

Pattrn’s Faces of Change is back to look at a church making waves in sustainability.

Sustainability has finally met at the crossroads of faith. Raleigh, North Carolina’s Oak City Baptist Church is one of the oldest churches in the city and the south. Much like its contemporaries, the house of worship finds difficulties operating full services in times of inclement weather, blackouts, and electrical issues. However, board member Patrick McNair’s suggestion that the church switch to solar energy has lowered the cost of electricity and influenced other churches to create much more sustainable choices.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!