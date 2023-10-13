The Weather Channel’s Paul Goodloe shares a sneak peak into the upcoming annular solar eclipse

On Oct. 14, The Weather Channel will track the tail end of the upcoming annular solar eclipse.

Oct. 14 marks this year’s annular eclipse, when the moon covers up to 90% of the sun. On average, the annular eclipse happens every two years, but to watch it unfold with the help of the Weather Channel is a first for many. Five crews will be in several states in the path of annularity to provide live video coverage of the event.

Loading the player...

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!