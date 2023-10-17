Dems push for Jeffries to be next House speaker after Jordan loses first round

“House Democrats have remained united behind Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who still has more support than any of the Republican candidates,” said Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, an ally of former President Donald Trump, failed to win over his Republican colleagues in the first round of votes to elect the next House speaker.

Jordan received 200 votes, with 20 House Republicans voting against him. He needs at least 217 to be elected.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D. N.Y., told theGrio Republicans’ nomination of Jordan for speaker of the House showed that “there are many in this country who support an ultra-right-wing, fascist, racist government.”

“Jordan was in deep talks with President Trump right after he lost the election, almost in collaboration to undermine the results,” said Bowman. “He also pushed the claim that the election was stolen and he did not vote to certify the results.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. told theGrio some House Republicans “have rallied behind” a “MAGA loyalist and insurrectionist.”

“In Jordan’s 17 years in Congress, he has failed to pass any meaningful legislation to help his own constituents, much less the American people,” she said. “This Republican chaos is an embarrassment that obstructs the people’s business.”

Earlier this month, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., made history by becoming the first House speaker removed from his post. Since then, Congress has been in limbo as Republicans struggle to find a replacement.

First on the list was House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., who dropped out after he failed to get enough votes behind closed doors. Shortly after, House Republicans nominated Jordan.

Omar told theGrio, “The unnecessary turmoil in Congress shows how Republican dysfunction is preventing progress on critical issues.”

“For nearly 13 days, the House has been paralyzed without a Speaker as Republicans fail to unite behind a candidate,” she said.

Rep. Bowman noted that as members of Congress sent to Washington by their constituents, “We can’t do our jobs without a speaker.”

“We cannot even debate any piece of legislation that is introduced and if we can’t debate the legislation, we cannot pass legislation,” he said.

Bowman continued, “We have to fully fund the government…It’s only funded through mid-November. If we do not…millions of people will be impacted and the entire economy will be impacted.”

Given that the House is at a standstill and the U.S. could face a government shutdown in November, it is critical that the House elect a speaker. House Democrats told theGrio that Republicans should throw their weight behind House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., to keep Congress in full operation.

“If just four Republicans joined in a bipartisan coalition with Democrats, we could get back to the people’s business,” she added.

Rep. Bowman told theGrio that Jeffries is better suited for the House speakership because he has “always put people first, and he cares about the things that most people care about across the country and that most people are struggling with.

“He needs to be in position right now to help save us from ourselves and from this right-wing extremist Republican Party,” he said.

Omar added, “The American people deserve better than these political games. It’s time to put people over politics so we can get back to work on the pressing issues facing our country.”

