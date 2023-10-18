Idris Elba to narrate ‘The Color of Victory: Heroes of WW2’ series

The upcoming series will tell the stories of people of color who fought in World War II.

Get ready for a history lesson courtesy of Idris Elba. The actor has been tapped to narrate and produce National Geographic’s upcoming unscripted series, “The Color of Victory: Heroes of WW2.”

While over 10 million people of color fought on the Allied side of World War II, their contributions are often left out of history books. “The Color of Victory: Heroes of WW2” seeks to change this, turning the lens of global history towards these unsung heroes.

Elba, whose grandfather served in WWII, will narrate the series, focusing on three heroes in each episode. “Through premium dramatization, mixing war sequences with deep character portraits, the stories of these men and their units will be told for the first time, highlighting the roles they played in epic theaters of war – Dunkirk, Pearl Harbor, D-Day and the Battle of the Bulge,” the official synopsis describes.

“Intercut with powerful testimony from our core characters’ descendants, insight from specialist historians and meticulously sourced archive of the soldiers themselves, ‘The Color of Victory’ restores the stories of these men and their units to their rightful place in the narrative of WW2.” The series is produced by Green Door Pictures and October Films.

National Geographic Executive Vice President Tom MacDonald opened up about the upcoming series to Deadline, calling it “a genuinely fresh and original way into a perennial subject.”

National Geographic also announced two other upcoming series in their unscripted slate, “Inside the FBI: The ’70s” and “Walking the Dead.”

