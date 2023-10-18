Nelly goes all out for Ashanti’s birthday: ‘One time for the birthday girl’

After confirming the two are officially back on, Ashanti was dripping in diamonds from Nelly for her birthday.

Ashanti just got blinged out for her birthday.

Over the weekend, the singer turned 43, and according to videos making their rounds on social media, her on-again boyfriend Nelly celebrated her in style, gifting her not one but two iced-out pieces of jewelry.

Ashanti and Nelly attend the 3rd Annual Birthday Ball for Quality Control CEO Pierre “P” Thomas at The Fox Theatre on June 8, 2023, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

In a pair of videos shared by The Shade Room, the rapper can be seen presenting Ashanti with the diamond-encrusted pieces. In the first clip, the singer is admiring a diamond chain necklace.

“Oh that’s gorgeous,” she can be heard saying.

“Where my glasses,” someone teases off-camera before Ashanti covers her mouth in mock awe of the icy chain. Nelly then appears in frame, giving her a hug and a kiss before presenting her with a second piece, a diamond-encrusted watch.

In the second clip, the rapper smiles from ear to ear as he shows Ashanti the matching iced-out watch. The couple hugs again, and Ashanti excitedly has someone place the watch on her wrist.

“I see – his and hers,” someone from the crowd shouts out, causing laughter from the group.

The celebration didn’t stop with the joyful series of videos. Nelly also posted a tribute to the birthday girl on his Instagram.

“One time for the birthday girl,” he wrote in a post that included photos and videos of the couple.

He added, “Such a beautiful and incredible person inside and out and one of the hardest working women I know. Enjoy your day Ma you look awesome!!!! Happy Birthday Love ya!!!!”

In the post’s comments, Ashanti said, “Awwwwww Thanku Big head!!!!!!!!🥰😘 love ya!!!!”

Rumors that the pair had possibly rekindled their romance, which initially went on from 2003 to 2013, began flying earlier this year after the pair were seen together during several appearances. In May, the pair attended the 3rd Annual Birthday Ball for Quality Control CEO Pierre “P” in Thomas in Atlanta. Then, in June, Nelly joined Ashanti on stage during her show at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas for a performance of their 2008 duet “Body on Me.”

It wasn’t until last month that Nelly finally confirmed the rumors during an appearance on the “Boss Moves with Rasheeda” show. He said their rekindled romance “surprised” them both, noting that their decade apart allowed them both to understand each other better. Ashanti confirmed the rumors herself during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in September. She arrived on the red carpet carrying a clutch bearing a vintage snap of the couple, telling People, “Everything is positive. We’re having a lot of fun.”

The day after her birthday, Ashanti thanked her friends and followers for all of the love she received in the caption of an Instagram post alongside a video of herself dressed a bathrobe and full glam, adoring the camera.

“This year has been absolutely insanely incredible and amazing. Which is partially why I’m posting a day late because I had to work last night lol,” she wrote, adding, “I am truly grateful for so much. Nothing is better than having peace in all aspects of your life. It is a true blessing.”

She continued, “The world is a scary place right now… so I’m grateful to be able to create my own… and escape from it all. Thank you all again for the outpouring of love it truly means everything to me.”

She ended the caption by hinting that she’s headed to a tropical vacation of some kind. “P.S see y’all from an island next week 🤣🤣🌴🌴☀️☀️,” she said.

