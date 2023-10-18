Cardi B shows off her assets and ASMR skills for Skims

The “Bongos” rapper’s new campaign for Skims channels Calvin Klein and rallies the masses.

According to Cardi B, everybody is wearing Skims, including her.

Ahead of the release of the brand’s newest cotton collection on Oct. 19, the “Bongos” rapper is starring in the brand’s latest campaign, stripping down to just her Skims for the occasion.

Cardi B is front and center in the latest campaign for Skims. Above, the rapper attends the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Wearing dark red hair, cream-colored nails, and an oatmeal-colored cropped tank and matching boxer brief set from the line, a surprisingly soft-spoken Cardi issues a declaration and a challenge in one of the campaign’s videos.

“Everybody is wearing Skims,” she says. “Are you?”

In campaign images shot by prolific multimedia artist Vanessa Beecroft, Cardi also models an olive-colored Skims set, as well as an updated version of the brand’s fan-favorite body-con dress in a deep teal shade. According to People magazine, the entire collection is an updated take on old standards, spanning lingerie and loungewear in new colors, cuts, and waistbands.

Skims founder Kim Kardashian teased the line ahead of its Thursday release through videos posted to social media.

While Cardi speaks in hushed tones for the campaign video, she goes full-on ASMR in an unboxing video uploaded to Kardashian’s Instagram stories. In the video, Cardi whispers into a microphone as she unboxes her new Skims pieces. “It comes in this plastic bag, so you know nobody put their p—- on your product,” she coyly notes.

In a release obtained by People, Cardi, who has “always loved” the brand’s cotton collection, said, “It’s so sexy and makes me feel snatched yet comfortable while hanging out at home. The new styles and colors I wore on set are even better, and I can’t wait to wear them all the time.”

Cardi joins a growing roster of famous faces who’ve starred in the brand’s shapewear campaigns, including fellow rapper Ice Spice and singers SZA and Raye. Since the latest campaign dropped, fans of both the brand and Cardi have been raving about it.

On social media, fans have remarked on the rapper’s natural and understated styling for the campaign, with some declaring they’re making their first purchase. Many also saw parallels with the viral Calvin Klein campaigns of the ‘90s and the early aughts. There were quite a few who noted that Kardashian and Cardi are both Libras, making the debut of this collaboration especially apropos during Libra season.

“This latest skims campaign has been a treat… (and it’s giving “show me your calvin’s” 2.0),” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Another wrote, “Kim gone get every baddie for skims.”

Everybody may not be wearing Skims, but Cardi just may recruit more to the fold.

