Ashanti and Nelly confirm reignited romance two decades after sparking relationship rumors

While attending the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, Ashanti confirmed she and Nelly have resumed a romantic relationship after years of speculation.

It turns out love has everything to do with it when it comes to Ashanti and her rekindled relationship with Nelly. This week, the R&B singer and rapper confirmed their relationship status. On Tuesday, Nelly appeared in the newest episode of “Boss Moves with Rasheeda,” hosted by Rasheeda and Kirk Frost. During the interview, the “Hot in Herre” rapper confirmed dating rumors between the two.

“We cool again,” said Nelly, per People magazine. “​​I think it surprised both of us, though. It wasn’t anything that was planned.”

This confirmation comes two decades after initial speculation of a romantic relationship between the two surfaced in 2003. At the time, neither star confirmed the rumors, but Nelly recently addressed their relationship history.

“We both were pretty much doing what we do,” he explained. “But sometimes, being separate, you understand one another more. You could be like, ‘Well yo, let me exactly see maybe what they see.’ We all can be defensive sometimes in our own relationships. We know we wrong, but we going to stand on it, you know what I mean? But we all a victim to that.”

He added, “I felt like both of us are doing what we’re doing before, career-wise. And when you got so many people in the middle of it, it can be tough.”

Later that evening, Ashanti publicly showcased her affection for the rapper on the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet. Wearing a crystal bedazzled Monica Ivena gown, the singer carried a custom clutch emblazoned with a picture of her and Nelly reportedly taken at the 2003 VMAs.

“We are in a great space,” Ashanti told People magazine. “Everything is positive. [We’re] having a lot of fun.”

Though the couple only just confirmed their dating status, fans have been speculating about their reunion for months now. Since April, the duo have been spotted together at various events, including the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia boxing match and the 3rd Annual Birthday Ball for Quality Control CEO Pierre “P” Thomas in Atlanta. The couple even appeared onstage together during Ashanti’s Las Vegas show in May, where they performed their 2008 song “Body on Me.”

Ultimately, Ashanti and Nelly’s reunion might reaffirm that distance does, in fact, make the heart grow fonder.

