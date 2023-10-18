Watch: Dr. Joy Harden Bradford on taking care of your mental health

TheGrio caught up with Dr. Joy Harden Bradford at CultureCon NY '23.

Loading the player...

Dr. Joy Harden Bradford is a licensed psychologist and host & founder of Therapy For Black Girls. During CultureCon NY ’23, Bradford participated in a conversation with Scottie Beam and Sylvia Obell (host of The Scottie & Sylvia Show) to discuss the power of vulnerability, sisterhood and healing in the community. TheGrio caught up with Bradford on the red carpet to discuss the importance of creatives prioritizing mental health and more. Check out the full conversation above.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!